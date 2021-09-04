Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,151,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 330,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after buying an additional 42,398 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 407.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHB opened at $74.63 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66.

