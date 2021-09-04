Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stake Reduced by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,423 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 3.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY remained flat at $$50.48 during trading on Friday. 465,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

