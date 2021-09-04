Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 14,264 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,305% compared to the average daily volume of 1,015 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $14.07 on Friday. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

ROVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

