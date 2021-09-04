Investors Buy Large Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,573 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,566% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 135.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 338,661 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1.73. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JOAN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

