Investors Purchase Large Volume of Kraton Call Options (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,906 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 571% compared to the average daily volume of 582 call options.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.57. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.41.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraton will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraton in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 166.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

