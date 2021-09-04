Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.39.

INVH stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

