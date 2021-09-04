IoTeX (IOTX) Price Up 1.1% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for $0.0817 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $779.29 million and $118.62 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

