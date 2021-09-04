Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) VP Timothy Kapalka Sells 2,070 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Kapalka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Timothy Kapalka sold 400 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $17,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $45.93 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -459.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRDM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

