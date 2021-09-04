Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,232,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

TSLA traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $733.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,271,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,539. The company has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a PE ratio of 382.07, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $685.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $668.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

