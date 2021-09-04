Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,437 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 51.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.09. 759,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,480. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.61. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

