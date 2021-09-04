Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.04 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. 3,921,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,606,228. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

