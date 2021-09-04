Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,333 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,100,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,989. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.