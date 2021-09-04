Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 9,154 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,873 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,128,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,316,000 after buying an additional 947,516 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,854,000 after buying an additional 828,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 928,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,345. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

