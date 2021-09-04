iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 243.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter.

IGIB stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.13. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

