iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,066 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 71,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,351. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

