iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Reduced by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,875 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.85. 5,274,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,854,926. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.