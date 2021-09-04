iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IHAK. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 112,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 49,624 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,785,000.

Shares of IHAK opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $46.85.

