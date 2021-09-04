iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 810,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $19,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,941 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,145,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,371,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,008 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 527,179 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.