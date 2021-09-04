iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,850 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

