iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $113.11 and last traded at $113.18. Approximately 4,393,671 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,206,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.55.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.41.

