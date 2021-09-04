iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of EWJ traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,319,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,403. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

