iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.40. 581,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,107. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.91 and its 200-day moving average is $236.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.