iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.92 and last traded at $66.68. Approximately 814,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,143,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000.

