Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

ITRM has been the subject of several other research reports. G.Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.91.

Shares of ITRM opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 2,485,175 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,598,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $888,000. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

