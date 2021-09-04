J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,810 shares of company stock valued at $306,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $181.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $184.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

