J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 31.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99,157 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after acquiring an additional 72,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after acquiring an additional 168,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.41. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $124.90 and a twelve month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 227.93%.

JJSF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.