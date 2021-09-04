J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBRY. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury to a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 303.80 ($3.97) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 290.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 262.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 181.15 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 342 ($4.47). The firm has a market cap of £7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.37.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03). Also, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

