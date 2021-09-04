J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 963,470 shares of company stock worth $68,318,722 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

