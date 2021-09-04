J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $395,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

