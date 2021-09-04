J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 87,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $25.94 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

