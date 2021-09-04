J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,142 VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,708,000. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,129,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,300,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after buying an additional 36,693 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.52. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $95.16.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

