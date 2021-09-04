J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,142 VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,708,000. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,129,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,300,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after buying an additional 36,693 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.52. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

