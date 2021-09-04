J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,191 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

