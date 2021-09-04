Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $26,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

J stock opened at $137.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.15 and a 1 year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.