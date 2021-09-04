Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Metals in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.50%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SMTS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

SMTS opened at $2.13 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $348.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

