Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.85.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.31.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

