John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Sets New 1-Year High at $151.77

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $151.77 and last traded at $151.35, with a volume of 174079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.95.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average is $139.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $783,235. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 731.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 421,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 65.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.