Joseph M. Beechem Sells 23,114 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NSTG opened at $60.77 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,701,000 after purchasing an additional 171,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,645,000 after purchasing an additional 440,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,484,000 after acquiring an additional 114,068 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,586,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,542,000 after acquiring an additional 138,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.