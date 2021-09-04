JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Short Interest Update

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 6,800,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

YY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 56.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in JOYY by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in JOYY by 269.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YY stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

