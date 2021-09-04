JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.26% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,387.5% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 60,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 56,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.07. 143,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,464. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.