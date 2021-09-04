Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Sells $125,000.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Dario Calogero also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00.
Shares of KLR opened at $12.83 on Friday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $529.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLR. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on KLR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
Kaleyra Company Profile
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.