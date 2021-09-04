Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.30 million.

KAMN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,342. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

