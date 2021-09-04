Kapil Agrawal Sells 536 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $15,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kapil Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Kapil Agrawal sold 10,000 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $289,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $27.11 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POSH. Raymond James cut their target price on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

