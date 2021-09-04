KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $29.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,272. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

