Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3823 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Kasikornbank Public stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Kasikornbank Public has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96.
Kasikornbank Public Company Profile
