Kate Ringrose Purchases 283 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Kate Ringrose bought 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £149.99 ($195.96).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Kate Ringrose acquired 323 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £151.81 ($198.34).

On Thursday, July 1st, Kate Ringrose bought 286 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £148.72 ($194.30).

CNA opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.71. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78).

Several research firms recently commented on CNA. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 70 ($0.91).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

