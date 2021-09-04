KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 43.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 326,260 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $16,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 375,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 116,225 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. 734,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,990. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -154.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.