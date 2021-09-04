Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:K traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.41. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on K shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.