Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

PPRUY stock opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average of $81.05. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

