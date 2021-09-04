KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Cut by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KEY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,050,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,392. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.