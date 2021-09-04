KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Boston Partners grew its stake in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in KeyCorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,461 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KeyCorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

